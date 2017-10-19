No lifting of martial law ‘until last terrorist is taken out’ – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday said he would not lift martial law in Mindanao “until the last terrorist is taken out.”

“When the time came, I declared martial law. Everybody is asking when will it stop? It will not stop until the last terrorist is taken out,” Duterte said in a speech 43rd PHL Business Conference and Expo in Manila.

The President made the declaration two days after he announced the liberation of Marawi from terrorists.

On Monday, Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon and Maute leader Omar Maute were killed in military operations. On Thursday, Duterte and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Spokesperson Major Gen. Restituto Padilla confirmed that Malaysian Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, believed to be the financier of the Maute Group, was already dead.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao after the homegrown Maute terrorists attacked Marawi City in a bid to establish a caliphate there.

After the 60-day expiration, Congress granted the extension of martial law until December 31, 2017.