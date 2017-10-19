Thursday, October 19, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

No lifting of martial law ‘until last terrorist is taken out’ – Duterte

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

No lifting of martial law ‘until last terrorist is taken out’ – Duterte

/ 10:30 PM October 19, 2017

President Duterte says it is not yet time to lift martial law in Mindanao. AP PHOTO

President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday said he would not lift martial law in Mindanao “until the last terrorist is taken out.”

“When the time came, I declared martial law. Everybody is asking when will it stop? It will not stop until the last terrorist is taken out,” Duterte said in a speech 43rd PHL Business Conference and Expo in Manila.

The President made the declaration two days after he announced the liberation of Marawi from terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon and Maute leader Omar Maute were killed in military operations. On Thursday, Duterte and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Spokesperson Major Gen. Restituto Padilla confirmed that Malaysian Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, believed to be the financier of the Maute Group, was already dead.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao after the homegrown Maute terrorists attacked Marawi City in a bid to establish a caliphate there.

After the 60-day expiration, Congress granted the extension of martial law until December 31, 2017.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Isnilon Hapilon, Philippine news updates, President Rodrigo Duterte. Martial law, Terrorism
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved