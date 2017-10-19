Mahmud Ahmad is dead – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed that Malaysian Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, believed to be the financier of the Maute terrorist, was killed on Thursday afternoon.

“Tatlo ‘yan (There were three). Hapilon, Omar, at iyong (and one) doc. I think he’s an… [Malaysian]. He was taken this afternoon. And that completes the story,” Duterte said in a speech in Manila.

A Palace source said Duterte was referring to Ahmad when he mentioned the word “doc.”

AFP spokesman Maj. General Restituto Padilla, in a text message, confirmed Ahmad was already dead.

“Yes,” he responded when asked if Ahmad was already killed by government forces.

