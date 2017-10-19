LTFRB readying charges against Piston leader, jeep operators

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is readying the complaints it would file against Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) leader George San Mateo, other transport group leaders and operators for initiating a two-day nationwide transport strike to protest the jeepney modernization program.

LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra said the LTFRB is already building up cases against San Mateo, transport leaders and operators whose jeepney drivers participated in the strike that had forced Malacañang to suspend government work for two days.

“We will follow the existing memorandum circular that prohibits transport operators to participate in a transport strike. The rationale behind that the franchise holders are obligated to perform a public function and they should not withdraw from that performance of public function,” Delgra told reporters after the House hearing on jeepney modernization.

Sought for comment, San Mateo condemned LTFRB’s filing of charges, saying that this would only trigger the groups to launch another transport strike.

“We condemn and we will resist ang panggigipit na ginagawa nila. ‘Yan ay isang matinding grounds din para sa panibagong transport strike,” San Mateo told Inquirer.

San Mateo said Piston also denounced the government, particularly the LTFRB, for harassing drivers and operators exercising their constitutional right to hold peaceful protest under the Constitution’s bill of rights.

Asked how the LTFRB will respond if the groups would hold bigger protests, Delgra said: “We’ll just have to move forward in having to address the modernization program.”