Trillanes formally files ethics complaint vs Gordon

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV formally filed on Thursday afternoon an ethics complaint against Senator Richard Gordon.

In the 27-page complaint filed before the Senate ethics and privileges committee at 1:50 p.m., Trillanes said Gordon “violated Senate rules and engaged in improper conduct” through his “malicious utterances” during the August 31 Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on the P6.4 billion drug shipment that slipped past the Bureau of Customs.

During the said hearing, Trillanes and Gordon were caught in a heated argument.

Trillanes said in his complaint that he was trying to make his point in support of his motion for the panel to invite presidential son and son-in-law, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Atty. Maneses Carpio, when Gordon “rudely interrupted” him and “maliciously accused him of ill-motives” and “of badgering the witness.”

Trillanes added that Gordon accused him of turning the Senate into a “cockpit of tsismis” and of “nagdadadaldal” “na hindi mo nalalaman.”

He added that Gordon declared on his own that he was “out of order” and decided to suspend the session.

“Needless to say, such words coming from a senator, especially when addressed to a colleague, clearly constitutes oral defamation or slander as penalized by Article 358 of the revised Penal Code,” the complaint read.

Gordon earlier filed an ethics complaint against Trillanes last September 4 for the latter’s “comite de absuelto” remark during the same hearing.

During the October 3, 2016 hearing of the Senate committees on justice and public order on Senator Leila De Lima’s case, Trillanes said Gordon also “uttered” malicious statements after he “launched a vicious and vitriolic attack” and “maliciously attacked” De Lima. /je