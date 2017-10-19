DFA assures PH-EU trade relations remain

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano has assured that the country’s trade relations with the European Union (EU) would not be affected even as President Rodrigo Duterte resolved to reject new grants from the regional bloc, which has criticized the administration’s vicious campaign against illegal drugs.

In an interview with reporters, Cayetano noted that an aid is different from trade, and thus, could not be distressed by Mr. Duterte’s decision to no longer accept such assistance from the EU.

“His (President Rodrigo Duterte) instruction is not to accept the funds from EU precisely because we have an issue that while we are treated as a sovereign nation, and these are donations or grants usually (with) agreements, and then they use it as an excuse to criticize us on certain aspects of our governance,” Cayetano told reporters on Wednesday at the sidelines of Duterte’s visit at Camp Bagong Diwa.

“So hiwalay ito sa trade,” he also said.

Cayetano lamented about “certain groups” – which he did not specify – who allegedly spread false information to destroy the image of the Duterte administration.

“(T)he whole point of his speech is that we have a problem and the problems are drugs. It’s affecting millions of Filipinos, millions of families, and we have to do something about it. But certain groups are giving wrong facts, are giving fake news, sinisiraan tayo all over the world so that’s why he’s decided na sa ngayon, hindi tatanggapin ang new grants from EU,” Cayetano said.

“So ang point ko nga sa inyo, the whole story is simply, why accept money from people who will not help solve your country’s problems,” he added.

In his speech before troops in Camp Bagong Diwa on Wednesday, Mr. Duterte reiterated that the Philippines would not agree to receive EU grants anymore.

“I will not accept it. Hindi na baleng maghirap tayo. Sabihin ko sa mga tao, magtiis tayo pobre tayo, pero kung ganun lang naman kung tuturuan ka kung paanong gawin…we cannot be forever be dependent on aid,” he said. /kga