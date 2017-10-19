Thursday, October 19, 2017
PNP grateful of survey showing more Filipinos supporting drug war

/ 11:47 AM October 19, 2017
PNP spokesman Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos JULLIANE LOVE DE JESUS / INQUIRER.net FILE PHOTO

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday expressed gratitude for the Filipinos who recognize the policemen’s efforts in the government’s war on drugs after recent survey results showed that 88 percent of Filipinos support the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“We are grateful for this recognition of the efforts of the PNP in the anti-drug campaign, particularly during the 15-month period when we launched Oplan Tokhang and Project : Double Barrel,” PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

Survey results conducted by Pulse Asia showed that 88 percent of respondents support the government’s war on drugs. But 73 percent of those surveyed believe that extrajudicial killings happen in the controversial anti-drug operations.

The Pulse Asia survey was conducted from Sept. 24 to 30, 2017 among 1,200 respondents.

Carlos said this was an “overwhelming public support” to the government’s anti-drug campaign.

“We dedicate this recognition in memory of the police officers who offered the supreme sacrifice on the war on drugs,” he said.

But last week, President Rodrigo Duterte has designated the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency as the sole agency to carry out the war on drugs amid low satisfaction ratings and alleged police abuses related to the drug campaign. /jpv

TAGS: Illegal drugs, PNP‎, Pulse Asia, survey result, war on drugs
