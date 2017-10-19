Barangay security volunteer nabbed for Mandaluyong chair’s murder

Police arrested a barangay security volunteer Wednesday night for the killing of a village chairman in Mandaluyong City earlier this month.

Eastern Police District director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula said Christopher Calumba was arrested by a team led by Senior Insp Virgilio Platoon of the Mandaluyong City Police at about 7:30 pm at the Jollibee fastfood branch on EDSA near the Boni MRT Station in Mandaluyong City.

Sapitula said Calumba was a “bantay bayan” volunteer of Barangay Malamig. Bantay bayan members are civilian volunteers tasked to augment security in localities.

A witness tagged Calumba as the man who shot Barangay Poblacion chairman Godofredo “Goody” Tolentino, 63, last Oct. 9, according to Senior Supt. Joaquin Alva, Mandaluyong City police chief.

Tolentino was shot by a lone gunman at about 6 p.m. inside the family-owned 4 Brothers Billiards Hall on Amado T. Reyes Street in Poblacion. The gunman, who wore a black jacket, fled on a motorcycle driven by a cohort as shown by closed circuit television footage.

Tolentino, a chairman for four years, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival for gunshot wounds in the head.

Calumba is detained at the Mandaluyong City Police Headquarters and is set to undergo inquest proceedings today, SPO1 Ambrocio Gam, case investigator said.

A manhunt for the driver of the getaway motorcycle and the mastermind is ongoing, police said. /cbb