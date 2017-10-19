Man driving ‘stolen’ motorcycle slain in Cavite shootout

SAN PEDRO CITY—An armed man who refused to stop in a police checkpoint was killed after putting up a firefight with the pursuing policemen in General Trias City in Cavite province early Thursday.

Supt. Janet Arinabo, spokesperson of the Cavite police, said the still unidentified man on a motorcycle refused to slow down at a police checkpoint and instead sped past the authorities, prompting the police to give him a chase at around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect then reportedly opened fire at the pursuing policemen. Arinabo said the police retaliated and hit the suspect, who died instantly.

Police have yet to confirm the man’s identity but said they recovered a .38 caliber gun and an identification card that belonged to Cesar Gamboa of Barangay (village) San Rafael II in Noveleta town.

The motorcycle, a black Yamaha Mio Soul with plate number 7464 WN, recovered from the suspect turned out to be stolen from owner Junnel Carangalan of Barangay San Juan 1 in General Trias City, the police records showed. /jpv