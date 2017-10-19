MRT suffers 14th train breakdown in 7 days

In what has become an almost daily occurrence, the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) on Thursday suffered from another technical failure.

In a service report, the MRT-3 management said a train broke down due to a technical problem at 6:12 a.m., unloading passengers at Quezon Avenue southbound station.

As of 7 a.m., only 18 trains were running instead of 20 during peak hours.

This was the 14th time the MRT-3 bogged down in the past seven days, causing inconvenience to thousands of rushing passengers, especially during peak hours. /cbb