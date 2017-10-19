Another Duterte defender to join Mocha in Palace

Another Duterte defender is headed to Malacañang.

Assistant Secretary Lorraine Badoy is set to leave the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and join the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) as undersecretary, according to DSWD officer in charge Emmanuel Leyco.

Leyco said that Badoy had informed him of her move to the PCOO and was now in the process of turning over her responsibilities until the end of the month.

“I thank Asec. Badoy for her contributions to DSWD and I am confident that she will be able to bring her effectiveness as a communicator to her new assignment as Usec at PCOO,” he said in a statement.

The PCOO has yet to confirm Badoy’s new assignment. PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said that he would rather wait for the President to confirm the appointment.

Badoy is one of President Rodrigo Duterte’s rabid defenders. She has been attacking his critics online.

At the PCOO, Badoy will join Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, another staunch supporter of the President who maintains a strong online presence.