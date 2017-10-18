Kidnapping raps filed against suspects in casino loan shark operations

The Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) filed on Wednesday kidnapping and serious illegal detention complaints before the Department on Justice against five members of a casino loan shark syndicate.

Facing three counts of kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention complaints are Ernesto Marella, Ferdie Dionisio, Raymond de Guzman, Jomar dela Peña, and Alexander Dionisio.

It also recommended the preliminary investigation of the same cases against Koreans Jael Yu, Hoyun Lee, two other Chinese nationals, and other John Does.

The police accused the men of kidnapping Korean men Yeum Sun Ki and Pan Ho Park and Chinese woman Xia Liu – all casino players detained by the syndicate after failing to pay their debts.

According to the complaint, Korean Embassy Consul-General Kwon Won Jik informed the PNP-AKG on Monday that Yeum was kidnapped by Chinese lenders at Pan Pacific Hotel and Casino in Malate, Manila and brought him to a safe house in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

The tip then led to the victims’ rescue the same day.

In his sworn statement, Yeum said that after losing his money in the casino on Sunday he borrowed P600,000 from Chinese-looking Marella so he could play again.

But when he lost in another round, Yeum was dragged by the men into the hotel’s basement and inside a vehicle that brought him to the safe house.

He was able to call the Korean Embassy the following day to ask for help and sent his location via Google maps.

On rescuing Yeum, the authorities also found Pan, who was kidnapped last Oct. 12 because he owed the group P600,000, and Xia, who has been detained for a month and owed P1 million. /atm