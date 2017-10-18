Robredo hails Cardinal Vidal as ‘peacemaker and beacon of courage’

The late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal was a peacemaker and a beacon of courage at the time the country was facing conflict, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Wednesday.

Robredo joined the Catholic community in mourning the passing of Vidal at the age of 86 on Wednesday morning.

“Cardinal Vidal was a true shepherd of his flock, providing guidance and calm assurance to our people during some of the most turbulent periods in our nation’s history,” Robredo said in a statement.

“He was a peacemaker in times of conflict, and a beacon of courage in times we Filipinos were called upon to stand up for what was just and right,” she said. “He was a leader of faith who embodied some of the finest qualities of that commitment – serenity in the face of turmoil, perseverance in the face of adversity, conviction in the face of oppression.”

Vidal was one of the country’s four cardinals. The others are Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Cotabato Archbishop Orlando Cardinal Quevedo, and Manila Archbishop Emeritus Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales.

“Cardinal Vidal will be missed,” Robredo said. “But his life shall continue to inspire us in our efforts to forge the just, peaceful, and compassionate society he worked tirelessly for.” /atm