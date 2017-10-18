Six Olongapo cops accused of raping detainee

OLONGAPO CITY — Six Olongapo policemen were placed under restrictive custody after a female detainee accused them of rape and maltreatment.

The 30-year-old detainee, a drug suspect, filed criminal and administrative charges against PO1 Raymond Diaz, PO3 Diosdado Alterado, PO3 Stevie Rivera, PO2 Nelson Abalos, PO1 Ed Mesias, and PO1 Gaylord Calara at the Olongapo City prosecutor’s office here, said PO1 Juan Carlos Ventura, public information officer of Olongapo City police.

The sexual assault allegedly took place at 1 a.m. on June 29 while the victim was detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 5 in Barangay Sta. Rita, Ventura told the Inquirer.

In her complaint, the detainee said she was forced to dance naked in front of one of the policemen. She reportedly obliged them but had refused to take off her clothes.

Citing the woman’s accounts, Ventura said another policeman allegedly forced her to have sex with him while other policemen watched.

It took about four months before the complainant narrated her ordeal as she reportedly waited for a chance to be transferred to the city jail.

The six policemen had denied the allegations, according to sources close to them. /je