4 jueteng collectors, 17 others nabbed in Bulacan crackdown on illegal gambling

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, BULACAN—Twenty one suspects were arrested for alleged illegal gambling operations, among which area the illegal numbers game or jueteng, in different Bulacan towns on Tuesday (Oct. 17).

In San Ildefonso town, the police arrested Joycelyn Manabat, 37, and Jong Valencia, 33, in Barangay (village) Mataas na Parang, while in the act of collecting jueteng bets.

Confiscated from the two were assorted gambling paraphernalia, a cellphone and cash bets worth P1,230.

ADVERTISEMENT

In San Miguel town, the police caught Marvin Villegas, 32, and Analyn Tecson, 36, also for collecting bets worth P900.

Also arrested there were Roland Gamboa, owner of a gambling den and sixteen others for online cockfighting. Police seized gambling paraphernalia and bet money worth P7,290.

Police are preparing complaints against the 21 for violation of the anti-gambling law. /jpv