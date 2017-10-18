Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Dr. Ricardo Babaran elected as 10th chancellor of UP Visayas

/ 05:39 PM October 18, 2017
Ricardo Babaran

Dr. Ricardo P. Babaran has been elected as the 10th chancellor of UP Visayas

ILOILO CITY — The University of the Philippines (UP) Board of Regents (BOR) on Wednesday elected Dr. Ricardo P. Babaran as the 10th chancellor of UP Visayas.

Babaran will assume office on Nov, 1, according to a statement issued by the UPV Information and Publications Office.

He will succeed UPV Chancellor Dr. Rommel Espinosa and will serve a three-year term.

Babaran, currently the UPV vice chancellor for research and extension, was one of the two nominees to the chancellorship. The other was Dr. Philip Ian P. Padilla, who is a former UP Faculty Regent.

A faculty member of the UPV College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, Babaran earned his Bachelor of Science in Fisheries degree in UPV and a Master of Science Engineering from the University of Washington.

He obtained his Doctor of Philosophy in Fisheries Science degree at the Kagoshima University.

The UPV has some 4,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students with campuses in Miag-ao town in Iloilo, Iloilo City and Tacloban City. /atm

