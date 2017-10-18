Abu Sayyaf cousin of Hapilon, 2 others surrender in Basilan

An Abu Sayyaf member who is also a relative of Isnilon Hapilon, one of the top leaders of the Marawi siege, surrendered to authorities in Basilan on Tuesday, the military said.

Ben Salina Sapilin, a cousin of Hapilon, turned himself over to the headquarters of the Army’s 74th Infantry Battalion in Al-Barka, Joint Task Force Basilan Col. Juvymax Uy said Wednesday.

Hapilon, who was killed by authorities last Monday, was an Abu Sayyaf leader based in Basilan before he moved to Central Mindanao late 2016.

Joining Sapilin were Rami Ben Sapilin and Muhammad Endeng, also members of the Abu Sayyaf.

The Abu Sayyaf members also turned over one M16 A1 rifle, one 30 caliber M1 garand rifle, and one M79 rifle.

Uy also urged other Abu Sayyaf members in Basilan to return to the folds of law.

“Inaanyahan namin ang natitirang miyembro ng Abu Sayyaf na magbalik loob na sa ating pamahalaan at tumungo sa daan ng kapayapaan,” he said. /je