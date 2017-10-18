7 Aegis frat men refuse to participate in DNA exam on ‘Atio’ hazing case

Most members of the Aegis Juris fraternity present during the Senate hearing on Wednesday refused to submit their DNA samples and undergo an examination to check whether they were present during the apparent hazing rites that resulted in the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III last September 17.

During the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs hearing, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian asked each fraternity member to give their DNA samples to the Manila Police District (MPD) in order to “clear their names.”

This, after MPD director Senior Supt. Joel Coronel confirmed it is possible to identify the DNA samples of those present during the hazing rites, after they successfully identified Castillo’s DNA at the fraternity library located at the corner of Laong Laan and Navarra Streets in Manila, where Castillo was believed to have undergone brutal hazing.

Among the fraternity members who were asked, only Jason Robiños, Jose Miguel Salamat, Zimon Padro and Aeron Salientes agreed to give their DNA samples.

Committee chair Senator Panfilo Lacson warned the members that their refusal to participate in the DNA examination could mean they were present during the hazing of Castillo.

“You know, when I hear somebody says na payag siya eh tiyak na wala sya dun. Pero as long as you say you don’t want to subject to DNA examination, most probably you were there,” Lacson said.

Members Arvin Balag, Mhin Wei Chan, Oliver Onofre, Ralph Trangia, Joshua Macabili, Bongget Rogelio, and Ranie Santiago refused to give their DNA samples during the Senate proceeding.

“It goes to show that all these personalities were present,” Gatchalian said.

Meanwhile, John Paul Solano said that his DNA test would be positive because he admitted he was there, and that he administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to Castillo before he brought him to the Chinese General Hospital. /jpv