Multi-agency teams assessing Marawi damage — NDRRMC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said they were expecting an initial assessment of the damage and losses in Marawi City by Oct. 27.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mina Marasigan said in a press briefing Wednesday that five teams composed of 145 members were deployed last Monday to conduct a post-conflict assessment.

“Ongoing na ang assessment ng Task Force Marawi sa areas declared ng AFP as cleared,” she said.

About 49 barangays need to be assessed, she said.

Marasigan said the teams conducting the assessment were composed of personnel from various national and local government agencies.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared the liberation of Marawi on Tuesday, a day after the top leaders of the Marawi siege Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute were killed by government forces.

The fighting between security forces and terrorists erupted on May 23 after the military tried to arrest Hapilon.

The military said the declaration of the President was made “to pave the way for the start of a full blown recovery, rehabilitation, and rebuilding efforts.” /cbb

