Atio’s mother cries: Bring back my son’s belongings

“Bring back my son’s belongings. Those are the last things that we want.”

This was the appeal of Carminia Castillo, mother of hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo III, following the narrative of hazing suspect John Paul Solano during Wednesday’s Senate hearing on the death of the UST freshman law student.

Solano narrated some of the incidents regarding the death of Atio.

“Tell me what happened to him. You have his phone, you have his eye glasses, you have his watch, bring it back. Those are the last things that we want,” Atio’s mother said.

Carminia also recounted how she kept on making several phone calls and text messages to his son since the evening of September 16, the day his son attended the Aegis Juris fraternity’s welcoming rites.

“I was making several phone calls and texts since Saturday evening pa lang,” Carminia said.

“But Atio never answered his phone. I was calling the people on the fliers (of the Aegis Juris fraternity), but no one was answering. Nobody even told me where he is. Nobody helped,” she added after Manila Police District director Chief Supt. Joel Coronel said that Atio’s phone was with the fraternity members during the time.

In Solano’s statement during an executive session, he said Arvin Balag, an Aegis Juris fraternity member, instructed him to lie about how he found Castillo’s body.

“Sabi ni Arvin Balag, ‘sabihin mo napulot mo sa Balut, Tondo,’” (Arvin Balag said: Tell them you found [Castillo] in Balut, Tondo) Solano said during an executive session of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs hearing on Sept. 25, 2017.

Solano added that he was left “all alone” by Banag after they brought Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital. /jpv

