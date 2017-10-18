SWS survey: Duterte’s official family, gov’t institutions get ‘good’ ratings

Public satisfaction with key government institutions and Cabinet members of the Duterte administration remained “good”, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey revealed.

The survey, conducted from September 23 to 27 among 1,500 respondents, showed that 49 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with the performance of the Duterte Cabinet while 17 percent said they were dissatisfied.

The net satisfaction rating of Cabinet members was at +32 or “good” in September 2017, two points lower than the +34 in June 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key government institutions

Among top government institutions, the Senate got the highest net satisfaction rating with +46 in September 2017 or three points below the +49 in June 2017.

The House of Representatives also maintained its “good” net satisfaction rating of the House of Representatives at +34, unchanged from June 2017.

Despite having a “good” net satisfaction rating, the Supreme Court was down by 7 points from +38 in June 2017 to +31 in September 2017.

SWS classifies net satisfaction ratings of at least +70 as “excellent”; +50 to +69 as “very good”; +30 to +49 as “good”; +10 to +29 as “moderate”; +9 to -9 as “neutral”; -10 to -29 as “poor”; -30 to -49 as “bad”; -50 to -69 as “very bad”; and -70 and below as “execrable.”

‘Filipinos deserve no less’

In a statement, Malacañang welcomed the “good” rating of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the third consecutive ‘good’ assessment given by our people to the President’s official family,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“We assure our people that the members of the PRRD’s Cabinet continue to work hard to bring comfortable life to all Filipinos, mindful of the President’s words that they have to serve the country with competence, efficiency, integrity and compassion,” he added.

Abella said “Cabinet members are committed to bring the Administration closer to the people with more efficient delivery of government services.”

“The Filipino people deserve no less,” he said. /kga