Solano: Frat brod made up lie about finding Atio in Tondo

John Paul Solano, a prime suspect in the killing of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III, has claimed that it was fellow Aegis Juris fraternity member Arvin Balag who instructed him to lie about how he found Castillo.

“Sabi ni Arvin Balag, ‘sabihin mo napulot mo sa Balut, Tondo’,” (Arvin Balag said: Tell them you found [Castillo] in Balut, Tondo) Solano said during an executive session of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs hearing on Sept. 25, 2017.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, the committee made public the testimony of Solano given at the executive session after he failed to disclose it as he promised earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solano said Balag also insisted that Castillo be brought to the Chinese General Hospital (CGH) instead of the University of Santo Tomas, which was nearer to the Aegis Juris library at the corner of Laong Laan and Navarra Streets in Manila.

Solano said Castillo was loaded onto the car of Ralph Trangia with the help of Balag and Trangia’s driver, Romeo Laboga. He then followed them on his motorcycle. It took them 20 to 30 minutes to reach CGH.

Upon their arrival at the hospital, Solano said Balag forced him to take Castillo into the hospital.

“Sobrang taranta na po ako. Sabi ni Arvin, ikaw maiwan. Sabi ko, bakit ako labas nga ko dito eh. Sabi nya, alangan namang kami?” Solano said.

“Out of gusto ko rin tulungan yung bata nagpaiwan na rin ako,” he added.

Solano said he even had a fight with Balag, who left him alone at the hospital.

“Minura ko talaga sila. Ako nagbuhat at saka dalawang nurse,” he said.

“Iniwan na nila ako mag-isa. So, sabi ko I am on my own,” Solano added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued that he had no choice but to stick with his earlier story that he found Castillo’s body on a pavement in Balut, Tondo, Manila, and that he was just helping him.

After issuing a statement to the police, Solano took a bus to Tarlac City.

According to Solano, he threw away his phone because he was already receiving a lot of calls from unknown numbers. He said he slept at waiting sheds and had nothing else to do, until he decided to return home and surrender to the Manila Police District. /cbb