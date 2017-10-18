Solano names frat brods in Senate hazing probe

John Paul Solano, one of the primary suspects in the death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III, identified on Wednesday his fraternity brothers, who were at the Aegis Juris library in Manila on the day he found the “unconscious” University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student.

Solano, in his sworn affidavit which was made public during the resumption of the Senate committee on public order hearing, named Oliver John Onofre, Axel Hipe, Arvin Balaga and Mark Ventura as those fraternity members present inside the library.

Asked by committee chairman Senator Panfilo Lacson to confirm Solano’s testimony, Onofre, Hipe, Balag and Ventura all invoked their right against self-incrimination.

In earlier hearings, Solano only said that a fraternity colleague called him and asked him to go to the fraternity library on the morning of September 17. Invoking his right against self-incrimination, Solano did not name the persons involved. /kga

