Senate releases Solano testimony on Atio hazing death

The Senate committee on public and dangerous drugs approved on Wednesday Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri’s motion to make public John Paul Solano’s statements during an executive session.

Zubiri made the motion during the committee’s hearing on the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III after Solano refused to issue a written affidavit on events that transpired on Sept. 17, when Castillo reportedly died.

Solano repeatedly “invoked his right against self-incrimination” during the probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motion was later approved by the committee chair, Senator Panfilo Lacson.

In an executive session after the Senate’s first hearing last September 25, senators said Solano named the members of the Aegis Juris fraternity who were allegedly present at the Aegis Juris library in Manila, where Castillo was believed to have been killed.

The Senate has earlier warned Solano that they will make public Solano’s testimony if he would not file his sworn affidavit by October 16. /cbb