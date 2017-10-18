Zubiri berates Solano: ‘Are you fooling us?’

Senator Miguel Zubiri scolded John Paul Solano, one of the primary suspects in the death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo III, during Wednesday’s resumption of the Senate hearing on the alleged fatal hazing of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student last September.

First to ask during the hearing, Zubiri started his interpellation with Solano by asking him: “Ginagago mo ba ang aming comite? … Do you disrespect this committee?”

To which Solano answered, “No, your honor,” to both questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zubiri admonished Solano after the latter failed to fulfill his promise to the Senate committee that he would submit his sworn statement, detailing circumstances in the death of Castillo.

Last week, Zubiri initiated a resolution, which was signed by 21 senators, allowing the Senate committee to release the full transcript of the testimony, which Solano made during an executive session with some senators.

Solano claimed it was “beyond his control” that he could not file his sworn affidavit yet.

“Last October 4, I was ready to present a counter affidavit. What happened was beyond my control because the complainant manifested that they will submit supplemental affidavit for the hearing to be moved. So that time, I did not file my counter affidavit due to the fact that they would add a supplemental complaint. Give me sometime after October 24, I’ll furnish you a copy,” he explained.

But Zubiri said he does not believe that the delay was beyond Solano’s control. He said Solano must have been influenced by his Aegis Juris fraternity brothers.

“I don’t believe it’s beyond your control. Ginagago mo lang talaga kami, I think you are prevailed upon by your brothers. Let’s no longer allow the disrespect of this committee, I move to release the testimony of Solano,” Zubiri said. /kga