Not once, but twice! MRT-3 trains stop, offload commuters

Trains of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) stopped and unloaded its passengers twice during rush hour on Wednesday morning.

Based on the MRT service report, two southbound trains experienced technical glitches and forced passengers to get off.

The first train stopped at Boni station around 5:22 a.m while another train stopped at Shaw station around 8:20 a.m.

On Tuesday, two trains also stopped and offloaded passengers in Magallanes and Quezon Avenue stations, also due to technical problems. /kga