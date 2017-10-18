Frat man’s testimony to shed light on Atio’s death

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Tuesday agreed that the Senate’s decision to make public the testimony of Aegis Juris fraternity member John Paul Solano during an executive session would help secure justice for hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

Solano was among the several persons, most of them his fellow fraternity members, charged with murder and violation of the antihazing law for the death of the freshman law student of University of Santo Tomas (UST).

“[It’s a] good development. It will shed more light on what happened during the initiation rites,” Aguirre said in a text message.

“It’s good [because] it will be considered as part of the evidence in the case,” he added.

Asked if the senators’ move would have any legal repercussion, Aguirre replied: “I don’t think so. The Senate decided to release it, so there must be legal basis for it.”

The justice secretary said that he also expected Castillo’s parents, Horacio Jr. and Carmina, to request for a copy of Solano’s testimony during a closed-door session of the Senate hearing last Sept. 25.

On Oct. 11, the senators approved Senate Resolution No. 529 allowing the chairs of the Senate committees on public order and dangerous drugs, and on justice and human rights to divulge Solano’s revelations to the public.

The Senate rules do not allow its members to disclose testimonies given during a closed-door session of inquiries in aid of legislation unless they are authorized by the committee or by a two-thirds vote of the entire Senate.

The resolution was signed by 21 of the 24-member chamber.

Last week, the victim’s parents filed an amended complaint with the Department of Justice to include 19 more personalities as respondents in the case, including UST law dean Nilo Divina, also an Aegis Juris member.

Solano, a medical technologist, had previously lied that he brought the badly beaten Castillo to Chinese General Hospital after he found him slumped on a road pavement in Tondo, Manila, on Sept. 19.