Half of Korean’s killers still free, one year after

On the eve of the death anniversary of Korean Jee Ick-joo, who was kidnapped in Angeles City and slain inside the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, the antikidnapping unit chief remains hopeful that the law will catch up on the rest of his killers.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, PNP antikidnapping group chief Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao said, “The law will catch up with them … Let karma do its work.”

He was referring to persons, including members of the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation, involved in the kidnapping but were absolved by the prosecutor’s office for lack of evidence.

Standing trial

Five persons: Supt. Rafael Dumlao III; SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel; SPO4 Roy Villegas; GREAM funeral services owner Gregorio Santiago; and NBI staff Jerry Omlang, are standing trial for the Korean national’s killing.

Jee was kidnapped in Angeles City and killed on Oct. 18, 2016, inside a car parked at Camp Crame. He was initially taken from his home in the guise of an anti-illegal drug operation.