Palace denies report it suspended classes, gov’t work for Wednesday

There will be classes at all levels for both public and private schools as well as government work nationwide on Wednesday, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

“Government work and classes nationwide will resume tomorrow, October 18, 2017, Wednesday,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“Per Office of the Executive Secretary (OES), there is no truth to a social media post which is now circulating online that Malacañang suspended government work and classes nationwide tomorrow,” he added.

Malacañang had earlier suspended classes and government work nationwide due to the two-day transport strike of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston)./ac