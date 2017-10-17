Robredo calls for unity as gov’t starts rebuilding Marawi

Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday called for unity as the government starts rehabilitating Marawi City, which bore the brunt of the months-long siege by Islamic State-inspired terrorists.

Robredo also hailed the military and police forces in the war for the dedication and heroism they showed to bring back peace in the city.

“Sumasaludo po tayo sa tapang at dedikasyon ng ating mga sundalo at iba pang mga kawani ng gobyerno, at sa kanilang sakripisyo at kabayanihan para maibalik ang kapayapaan at katahimikan sa Marawi,” Robredo said in her speech during the first anniversary celebration of her flagship program Angat Buhay.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the event, held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay, Robredo launched another initiative, Angat Kabuhayan, which will serve as a platform in linking communities to high-growth enterprises in various industries.

“Ang pagwawakas po ng labanan sa Marawi ay simula pa lamang ng mahabang proseso ng paghihilom at pagbangon muli,” Robredo said. “Hindi magiging madali ang rehabilitation at reconstruction, pati na din ang pagbabalik ng tiwala sa isa’t isa.”

“Kaya ngayon higit na kinakailangan ang ating pagtutulungan at pagkakaisa para makamit ang tunay at pangmatagalan na kapayapaan,” she said.

After more than five months of fighting, government troops finally neutralized terror group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omarkhayam Maute, who led the siege starting on May 23.

More than 100 government troops died in the firefight. /atm