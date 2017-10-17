Duterte accuses Piston, other groups of ‘committing rebellion’

President Rodrigo Duterte slammed on Tuesday the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) and two other groups, accusing them of “committing rebellion.”

In a speech in Pili, Camarines Sur, Duterte said Piston, together with human rights group “Karapatan” and the labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), was in conspiracy with the communist rebels.

“It’s one big conspiracy. All of them are right now committing rebellion,” he said.

The President’s attacks against Piston were made amid the group’s nationwide transport strike.

Meanwhile, Karapatan and KMU have been critical of the policies of the Duterte administration.

Duterte said Piston, Karapatan and KMU are the legal fronts of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)./ac