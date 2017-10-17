Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Duterte accuses Piston, other groups of ‘committing rebellion’

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Duterte accuses Piston, other groups of ‘committing rebellion’

/ 05:59 PM October 17, 2017
DIE-IN Jeepney drivers and their supporters stage a die-in along a busy Manila road to signal the start of a two-day nationwide strike to protest the government’s phaseout of old jeepneys. —BULLIT MARQUEZ / AP

DIE-IN Jeepney drivers and their supporters stage a die-in along a busy Manila road to signal the start of a two-day nationwide strike to protest the government’s phaseout of old jeepneys. —BULLIT MARQUEZ / AP

President Rodrigo Duterte slammed on Tuesday the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) and two other groups, accusing them of  “committing rebellion.”

In a speech in Pili, Camarines Sur, Duterte said Piston, together with human rights group “Karapatan” and the labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), was in conspiracy with the communist rebels.

“It’s one big conspiracy. All of them are right now committing rebellion,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President’s attacks against Piston were made amid the group’s nationwide transport strike.

Meanwhile, Karapatan and KMU have been critical of the policies of the Duterte administration.

Duterte said Piston, Karapatan and KMU are the legal fronts of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)./ac

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: jeepney strike, Karapatan, KMU, Philippine news updates, Piston, President Duterte, rebellion
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved