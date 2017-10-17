PNP: No general paralysis of public transport in 2-day strike

The Philippine National Police on Tuesday described the two-day nationwide transport strike as “generally peaceful and orderly.”

“Although there were pockets of mass actions assemblies monitored in some key cities including Metro Manila, these activities were closely monitored by security forces in coordination with designated marshals from the ranks of militant groups,” PNP spokesperson Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

He said “the PNP is grateful for the generally peaceful and orderly outcome of the 2-day transport strike.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that there was “no general paralysis of public transportation services reported anywhere.”

Jeepney operators and drivers protested against the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program on Monday and Tuesday.

Classes and work in government offices were suspended nationwide by the Malacañang due to the strike to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Carlos said this was meant to “mitigate the unwanted effects of lack of conveyance as a result of the transport strike.” /je