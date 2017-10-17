Faeldon to Lacson: Why not narrate Pampi’s smuggling racket?

“Why don’t you just tell the public about the smuggling activities of your son?”

This was how resigned Customs Chief Nicanor Faeldon fired back on Tuesday at Senator Panfilo Lacson, after the latter reiterated that Faeldon had received P107 million “pasalubong” or welcome gift.

“Instead of tiring accusations, why don’t you just tell the public about your smuggling activities, through your son Pampi Lacson, Jr., in particular Bonjorno Trading’s 67 cement importations in 14 months, in the aggregate sum of P4.5 billion,” Faeldon said in a statement.

He also said Lacson’s allegations were “baseless” since “zero evidence” were ever produced by the senator whom he accused of “cowardly hide(ing) behind parliamentary immunity.”

“That has been the tired and tiring modus operandi of this smuggler’s dad, who the public well remembers to have self-confessed to being obsessed (nahuhumaling) with Capt. Faeldon,” he added.

Faeldon even challenged Lacson to file complaints against him before the courts.

“If you truly believe your own propaganda, Sen. Lacson, the courts are open. File all the cases your obsessed mind can imagine. Let the courts decide,” he said.

In an earlier interview over ABS-CBN News Channel, Lacson reiterated his accusations that Faeldon received “welcome gift” upon assuming his position at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

It was current BOC chief Isidro Lapena who informed him of this, the senator said.

“No less than Commissioner Lapeña testified. He confirmed that there’s indeed the pasalubong money and he confided to me: ‘Sir, hindi P100 million yung kay Faeldon, P107 (million) yung inabot,” the senator said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel’s “Headstart” on Tuesday morning. /jpv

READ: Lapeña divulged ‘P107M welcome gift’ to Faeldon – Lacson