LP always the usual suspect in destab try, Robredo complains

Vice President Leni Robredo decried on Tuesday that the then ruling Liberal Party has always been a “whipping boy” of the Duterte administration, its allies and supporters over the alleged destabilization attempt against the government.

“Irresponsibly” accusing the LP of destabilizing the government every time an issue arises only causes division among the people, said Robredo, chair of the party.

“Parating whipping boy iyong Liberal Party. Ako, tingin ko very unfair accusation iyon, kasi nakita niyo naman siguro na iyong lahat na oras namin at effort, sa pagtrabaho,” Robredo said at the sidelines of the launching of her office’s flagship program Angat Kabuhayan’s launch in Pasay City.

(LP is always being treated as the whipping boy. To me, this unfair accusation as you can see we are devoting our time and efforts to our work.)

She reiterated that the Duterte administration has no sufficient basis to blame the LP for such claims.

“Walang basehan para sabihin na bahagi kami ng destabilization. Sana hindi irresponsible iyong pagsasabi. Kung mayroong ganoong paratang, sana mayroong basehan na maayos,” she said.

(There’s no basis to say we are part of a destabilization effort against the administration. They should show proof before making such accusation.)

At the time the country is faced with different problems, the Vice President said the administration should instead promote unity.

“Sa dami ng problema ng bansa natin ngayon, sana nagkakaisa tayo, eh. Dapat nagtutulungan. Hindi nakakatulong iyong irresponsible statements na ganyan,” she said.

(I hope we should unite now that our country is confronting many problems. Making irresponsible statements would do us no good.)

Asked about President Duterte’s warning of establishing a revolutionary government in the country if his political foes would create trouble, Robredo said this should be a “cause of concern” as it creates fear among the people.

“Nag-aalala tayo na maraming mga paratang na ganito. Tingin ko hindi nakakatulong, hindi nakakatulong na magsabing mayroong destabilization,” she said.

(It’s sad that we hear these allegations. This will not help.)