Robredo to Bato: I don’t have mascots, standees to justify Palace ambition

“Presidential ambition? I don’t even have mascots or standees in malls.”

Vice President Leni Robredo has this to say on Tuesday as she responded to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa’s call for her to set aside her supposed presidential ambition and just support President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Actually, natatawa ako doon sa statement. Ang biro ko nga: malalaman siguro ni general na may ambisyon ako kapag mayroon na din akong mascot at mayroon na akong standee sa mga mall,” Robredo said at the sidelines of the launching of her office’s flagship program Angat Kabuhayan’s launch in Pasay City.

(Actually, I was laughing at the statement. My joke was: maybe the general will know that I have ambition if they start to see I have mascot and standee inside mall.)

“Pero hanggang wala pa akong mascot at standee sa mga mall, gustong sabihin hindi ko pa inaambisyon,” Robredo said.

(But until I don’t have mascot and standee at the malls, I want to say I don’t have any ambition.)

The Vice President was obviously referring to Dela Rosa’s standees and mascots, which could be seen in PNP events and his standees placed in different public places.

Robredo said she would rather spend her time for work rather than think about the upcoming elections.

“Napakaraming oras iyong kailangan natin para magtrabaho para isipin iyong susunod na eleksyon,” Robredo said.

(We need a lot of time to work for us to think about the next elections.)

Dela Rosa, attending the same forum with Robredo on Tuesday, advised the Vice President to support the President so he could “accomplish his plans for the country.”

“Sana tulungan na lang niya ang Presidente (I wish she just helps the President). She will have her time pagkatapos nito,”

Dela Rosa said this when asked to give a message to Robredo. The two took a picture together before Robredo left the Kamuning Bakery’s “World Pandesal Day” event.

“Kung gusto niya maging presidente, subukan natin siya pero patapusin nya muna ang buong administration para matapos mga plano ng Presidente. Sana suportahan na lang niya,” Dela Rosa said.

(If she wanted to be president, we can test her but for now let the present administration finish its term so that the President can accomplish his plans.)

Allies of President Duterte earlier hit Robredo for criticizing Duterte’s brutal drug war, which had killed thousands of Filipinos in a year.

Dela Rosa earlier said he was open to any option, including running for a Senate seat, when he retires from police service in January next year. /jpv