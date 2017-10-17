Duterte: Marawi City ‘liberated from terrorists’

MARAWI CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte declared on Tuesday that the city is now liberated from terrorists.

Speaking before the troops here, Duterte said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I hereby declare Marawi City liberated from the terrorist influence. That marks the beginning of rehabilitation.”

“Mga mahal kong sundalo, ang problema ko, ang mga nasugatan ngayon, marami yan. I can guarantee you, sinasabi ko na sa inyo ngayon, walang iwanan ipupwesto ko silang lahat,” Duterte also said.

The nearly five months of fighting saw the killing of two radical leaders – Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute, who led the siege on May 23.

Major Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), meanwhile, said there were only about 30 “stragglers” that included six to eight foreigners, who are still battling against government forces here.

Padilla said that among the foreigners fighting here included Malaysian terrorist Dr. Mahmud Ahmad, believed to be the financier of the so-called Marawi siege.

“There (is also) still in existence about 20 to 30 armed elements, stragglers if you may call them of the groups,” Padilla said.

“Dr. Mahmud remains to be one of our high-value targets in the operations still being conducted,” he also said.

Authorities confirmed the death of Hapilon and Maute on Monday, as well as the rescue of 17 hostages. Padilla said the number of remaining captives was estimated at 20, including women and children.

Padilla also said there are about 60 to 80 buildings still to be cleared by government troops. He emphasized that it is imperative for them to make sure that all structures in the city are free from all potential IEDs, unexploded ordnance, and booby traps. –– with reports from Nestor Corrales / INQUIRER.net /kga

