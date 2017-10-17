Bayan hits LTFRB spox for ‘rumors’ on destab plot in transport strike

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) spokesperson Aileen Lizada is violating her mandate as a government official and ethical standards as lawyer by spreading rumors that protesters behind the transport strike are behind the destabilization plot against the government, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Secretary General Renato Reyes Jr. said Tuesday.

Reyes dared Lizada to show evidence to back her claims that protesting drivers and operators are into destabilizing government.

“Nasa kanya ‘yon e, she has to prove it, nasa kanya ‘yung burden e, siya yung nag-aakusa eh. At sa ngayon, puro chismis lang ang kanyang sinasabi at wala siyang maipakita ni katiting na ebidensya,” Reyes said in an interview with reporters in Cubao, Quezon City.

ADVERTISEMENT

(It’s upon her, she has to prove it [accusations]—the burden is upon her, she’s the one throwing accusations. And for now, all she’s spreading are rumors and she cannot show any iota of proof.)

He cautioned Lizada not to muddle the issue. Instead, he said she should listen to what the protesters have to say.

“Ang payo natin kay Atty. Lizada, ‘wag niyang guluhin ang issue, harapin nila yung talagang mga problemang matagal nang iginigiit ng mga tsuper, hindi yung mga tsismis tungkol sa destabilization,” Reyes told reporters.

(We advise Atty. Lizada not to muddle the issue. They should face the issues that have long been pressed by the drivers, not the rumors of destabilization.)

Lizada claimed on Sunday that the two-day nationwide transport strike could be part of Left-leaning groups to destabilize the government.

Reyes refuted her claims, saying the strike against looming jeepney modernization plan had been raised by progressive leaders during their meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on July 18.

The spokesperson also said that the issue of the jeepney modernization plan is not just the issue of drivers and operators, but also of all taxpayers, and it only warrants support and attention by the public.

“Issue ito ng mamamayan e. Hindi lang ito issue ng tsuper, hindi lang ito issue ng operators, issue ito ng mamamayan, issue ito ng mga commuters, ng mga taxpayers,” he noted. /je