LOOK: Transport protesters’ call to #SaveOurJeepneys

Jeepney drivers and operators on Tuesday called for support to “save our jeepneys”—the iconic Philippine vehicle dubbed as the “king” of Manila’s roads—amid the government’s plan to modernize and upgrade the vehicles to usher in “world class” transportation.

On Tuesday, the second day of the nationwide transport strike, protesters led by the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) said their rallies would not stop until President Rodrigo Duterte heed their call for a dialogue.

More than 600,000 drivers and 300,000 operators are estimated to lose their livelihood once the plan takes place.

The scheme aims to phaseout jeepneys more than 15 years old and import electrically-powered vehicles with solar roofs worth between P1.4 to P1.6 million.

According to Piston, jeepneys would be made available to operators through a bank loan, with an average payment of P800 per day, a cost that drivers and operators could never afford. /jpv

Check out the drivers’ “voices” and sentiments displayed in these photos taken by INQUIRER.net reporter Jhoanna Ballaran during a demonstration held in Quezon City: