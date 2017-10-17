Lacson thinks Bautista resignation ‘trade off’ for impeach rap

There appears to be an agreement that Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Andres Bautista would resign provided that the House of Representatives leadership would not proceed with his impeachment case, Senator Panfilo Lacson said on Tuesday.

“Kung ako maga-analyze ‘no, mukhang merong nangyari in between eh. Merong usapan si Chair Bautista and the House leadership na sige ‘wag n’yo na lang ako i-impeach sa House magre-resign ako,” Lacson said in an interview over ANC’s “Headstart”.

“Yung minadali yung impeachment sa House, overturning even the justice committee recommendation mukhang merong dynamics, mukhang may usapan sila,” he added.

However, Lacson said the elections chief announced his resignation too late.

“Kaya lang he announced it on the last day of session, wala nang time kaya minadali rin yung voting ng House,” he said.

Hours after Bautista announced last October 11 that he would resign from his port effective on December 31, the House of Representatives voted 137-75-2 to impeach him over his alleged unexplained wealth.

But the Comelec chief denied there was a quid pro quo in his decision to step down from his post.

“Walang (There was no) ex-deal or trade off,” Bautista said.

When asked if the Senate should continue to hear the impeachment case against Bautista, Lacson said: “As long as he’s there and the articles of impeachment are transmitted to the Senate, then we will have to proceed.”

The senator also said it is up to Bautista whether he would resign immediately so as not to proceed with the impeachment trial, or continue with the process. /kga