Lapeña divulged ‘P107M welcome gift’ to Faeldon – Lacson

No less than the newly-appointed Bureau of Customs (BOC) chief Isidro Lapeña had reportedly confirmed that his predecessor, Nicanor Faeldon, had received P107 million “welcome gift”.

Senator Panfilo Lacson said Lapeña came to his office before attending a Senate hearing and told him that Faeldon got P107 million, and not only P100 million as the senator earlier alleged in a privilege speech.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Lapeña as the new head of the BOC amid corruption allegations against Faeldon.

“No less than Commissioner Lapeña testified. He confirmed that there’s indeed the pasalubong money and he confided to me: ‘Sir, hindi P100 million yung kay Faeldon, P107 (million) yung inabot,” the senator said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel’s “Headstart” on Tuesday.

Lacson was responding to a question whether he had proof that Faeldon had indeed received P100 million-gift when the latter assumed his post at the BOC.

“Before the hearing, he (Lapeña) came to my office and informed me, ‘Sir na-discover ko na ‘yung pasalubong. Totoo ‘yun. Because I myself, he experienced it. Somebody whispered to him na ang source, or one of the sources at least yung tax credit certificates kasi in bulk,” he said.

The senator said Lapeña told him that he had already signed some of these tax credit certificates (TCCs) but that he later recalled it upon learning that it was one of the sources of the “welcome gift.”

The certificates, Lacson said, are issued to big companies which they can use for future payments. These TCCs, he said, are also good as cash.

“Billions of pesos ito e,” he said of the TCCs.

But Faeldon had repeatedly denied Lacson’s allegations.

“I have not asked anybody to collect tara for me nor have I accepted any tara from anybody. Again, I have not done any form of corruption in my many years of government service nor tolerated those who tried even in the form of request,” Faeldon said in an earlier statement. /kga