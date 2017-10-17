Ex-PLM execs face arrest over P1.1-M van deal

The Sandiganbayan has ordered the arrest of five former officials of state-run Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) after it found sufficient basis to proceed with their graft trial over the purchase of a van worth P1.11 million without a public bidding in 2006.

The court’s Special Fourth Division directed the issuance of arrest warrants against PLM president Benjamin Tayabas, acting president Jose Roy III, college dean Domingo Nuñez, college vice president Virginia Santos and bids and awards committee member Justina Bontuyan.

In a 16-page resolution dated Oct. 2, the court denied several pleadings seeking to throw out the case as it affirmed that there was probable cause to try the accused for violating Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

It added that the prosecution was able to lay out allegations that would constitute graft. Among these were that the Hyundai Starex GRX CRDi 10-seater unit was purchased without public bidding and the PLM officials gave unwarranted benefit to Hyundai Quezon Avenue, Inc., thus depriving the university of the chance to get the most favorable deal possible.

Tayabas tried to question the Ombudsman’s finding of probable cause and said he had acted in good faith and conducted due diligence in the transaction. However, the Sandiganbayan said this was a matter to be properly addressed during trial.

Defendants who posted bail before in connection with the case were vice president for finance and planning Angelita Solis, budget officer Cecilia Calma, financial management officer Angeles C. Ramos, Office of the University Legal Counsel officer in charge Lawrence P. Villanueva, and bids and awards committee members Eloisa Macalinao, Alfredo Ferrer Jr., Felix Aspiras and Alberto dela Cruz.