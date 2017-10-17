Woman offers ‘shabu’ to pay for lunch

SAN PEDRO CITY — Police arrested a woman in Calamba City in Laguna province, when she tried to pay for her meal with a sachet of illegal drugs.

The Calamba police, in a report, withheld the 22-year-old woman’s name but said she was from San Pablo City, also in Laguna.

Police also said that she appeared to be more than two months pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supt. Sancho Celedio, the city police chief, said that the incident happened on Saturday noon in an eatery in Barangay Banlic.

The woman ordered a meal of beef tapa, sinangag (fried rice) and egg for around P100.

“It turned out she didn’t have any money so she instead offered [a sachet of] ‘shabu’ (crystal meth) as payment,” Celedio said on Monday.

The woman told police she bought the drugs, worth P200, for her consumption.

The eatery owner sought the help of village officials, who turned over the woman to the police. —Maricar Cinco