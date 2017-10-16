Tropical Storm ‘Paolo’ enters PAR; no storm signals raised

Tropical Storm “Paolo” (international name: Lan) entered the Philippine area of responsibility late Monday evening, the state weather bureau said.

The storm packed maximum sustained winds of 80 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 95 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

Paolo moved slowly at 11 kph west northwest. It was last observed 940 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected within the 425 kilometer diameter of the storm, Pagasa said.

No storm signals were raised. –Frances Mangosing /atm