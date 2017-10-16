Palace: No classes, government work on Tuesday, Oct. 17

Contrary to its earlier statement, Malacañang will suspend classes at all levels for both public and private schools as well as government work nationwide on Tuesday, the second day of a nationwide transport strike.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar made the announcement late Monday night.

“Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea suspended government work and classes for all levels tomorrow, October 17, nationwide due to the transport strike, public health and safety,” Andanar said in a statement.

“May transport strike, ulan, bagyo at walang masakyan. Baka magkasakit mga kawani ng gobyerno at mga estudyante kung maulanan at walang masakyan,” he added.

Andanar said it was President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to suspend classes and government work nationwide.

The Palace had earlier said it would not suspend classes and government work on Tuesday because the transport strike “barely affected the riding public.”

The Supreme Court also suspended work in all courts nationwide on Tuesday because of the transport strike.

“Work in all courts nationwide remains suspended tomorrow, Oct. 17 due to possible accessibility concerns,” the high court said.

The court made its announcement after Malacañang again suspended classes and work in government offices. /atm

