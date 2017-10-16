Motorcycle riding gunmen kill relative of DENR-ARMM exec

COTABATO CITY – A driver of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DENR-ARMM) was killed while two others were hurt in an ambush here on Monday afternoon.

Killed was DENR-ARMM van driver Abdulgani Guiama, 38, of Barangay Tamontaka 1, Cotabato City. Injured were Manuel Capin, DENR-ARMM supply officer, and Pablo Amador, a miner and visitor of the environment office.

Senior Supt. Rolly Octavio, Cotabato City police director, said the victims were on board a van cruising Ramon Rabago Sr. Avenue at past 3 p.m. when two men riding tandem on motorbike opened fire.

Responding police officers rushed the victims to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center but Guiama was pronounced dead on arrival.

Guiama was a relative of DENR-ARMM Regional Sec. Kahal Kedtag.

Motive and identities of the attackers remained unknown as investigation continues.

