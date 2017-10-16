‘Only .011 % out of 10-M commuters affected by strike’

The transport strike in protest to the government’s plan to modernize public utility vehicles had a minimal effect to commuters, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Monday.

Edward Gonzales, MMDA Rescue Emergency Group head, said the minimal effect was due to the suspension of classes in all levels and government work.

He added that local government units (LGUs) have also provided buses and vehicles for affected commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Only .011 percent out of 10 million commuters was affected,” Gonzales said adding that only 27 of the 74 government and private vehicles they have prepared were used to ferry affected passengers.

“Passengers were picked up from Araneta, Quezon City going to Quiapo and Cubao and routes from Sta. Ana to Faura and from Baclaran to Sucat from 7:42 a.m. to 9:38 a.m.,” said Gonzales.

The MMDA designated six areas for free rides, which include Commonwealth Avenue, Luneta Grandstand, Orense Guadalupe, SM Marikina, MCU near the Monumento and HK Plaza.

The number-coding scheme was suspended for public and private vehicles due to transport strike.