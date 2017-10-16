LOOK: Jeepney strike spawns overpriced rides on motorbikes, tricycles

Drivers of motorcycles and tricycles offered overpriced rides on Monday to passengers stranded at the Mantrade area on Chino Roces Avenue (Pasong Tamo) near Edsa in Makati.

Monday, Oct. 16, was the first day of a planned two-day jeepney strike staged by transport groups.

Tricycle rides to The Circuit Makati area (the former Philippine Racing Club, or PRC) or to G. Puyat Avenue (Buendia) – passing through Roces Avenue – cost P50 per person, while motorcycle rides ranged from P50 to P90 depending on the destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Makati Vice Mayor Romulo Peña offered free motorcycle rides to some stranded passengers. /atm