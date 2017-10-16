Monday, October 16, 2017
LOOK: Jeepney strike spawns overpriced rides on motorbikes, tricycles

/ 07:13 PM October 16, 2017
Stranded passengers on Roces Avenue in Makati A - 16 October 2017

Tricycles offer rides to passengers stranded on Chino Roces Avenue in Makati on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, because of nationwide jeepney strike. (Photo by PATHRICIA ANN V. ROXAS)

Drivers of motorcycles and tricycles offered overpriced rides on Monday to passengers stranded at the Mantrade area on Chino Roces Avenue (Pasong Tamo) near Edsa in Makati.

Monday, Oct. 16, was the first day of a planned two-day jeepney strike staged by transport groups.

Tricycle rides to The Circuit Makati area (the former Philippine Racing Club, or PRC) or to G. Puyat Avenue (Buendia) – passing through Roces Avenue – cost P50 per person, while motorcycle rides ranged from P50 to P90 depending on the destination.

Meanwhile, Makati Vice Mayor Romulo Peña offered free motorcycle rides to some stranded passengers. /atm

Motorbikes at Roces Avenue corner Edsa - 16 Octboer 2017

Motorbike owners offer rides to passengers stranded at the corner of Edsa and Chino Roces Avenue in Makati on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, because of a nationwide jeepney strike. (Photo by PATHRICIA ANN V. ROXAS)

