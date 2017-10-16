Palace: Gov’t work, classes resume Tuesday

Malacañang on Monday said classes at all levels for both public and privates schools and government work nationwide would resume Tuesday.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar confirmed this in a text message.

Classes and government work were suspended on Monday due to the nationwide transport strike.

October 17 will be the second day of the strike.

Earlier in the day, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has recommended to Malacañang not to suspend government work and classes tomorrow (Tuesday), the second day of the nationwide strike of transport group Piston.

Aileen Lizada, LTFRB board member, said that based on their assessment of Piston’s strike, the group’s protest action against the jeepney modernization barely affected the country’s transport sector.

As of noon, the LTFRB said that out of the 74 trucks and buses that they have deployed in the metropolis, only 23 have been used. This translates to 1,140 passengers of the estimated 10 million jeepney riders.

Malacañang earlier suspended government work and classes in all levels nationwide on Monday in anticipation of the two-day strike.

Lizada noted though that when they were asked if the work and class suspension should be extended to Tuesday, they said they were “not recommending” it. With a report from Jovic Yee