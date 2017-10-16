Atienza: Medical marijuana to turn PH into ‘zombie nation’

To be blunt about it, medical marijuana should be weeded out for there’s a high chance it will turn the country into a “nation of zombies”—or so says Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza.

In a statement, Atienza expressed fear that House Bill No. 6517, which seeks to provide access to medical marijuana, would in effect be a “backdoor decriminalization” of smoking weed.

“If other countries wish to destroy themselves by enabling medical marijuana, then let them create their own problems. We Filipinos certainly do not want to degenerate into a nation of zombies,” said the House of Representatives’ senior deputy minority leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atienza said he would fight the bill when it reaches the plenary likely in November, after it gained ground following the House’s health committee’s approval of the measure on Sept. 25.

The said bill, principally authored by Isabela Rep. Rodolfo Albano III, provided for medical marijuana to be dispensed in the form of cannabis oil administered by dropper, or in tablet or capsule form.

But, Atienza claimed that depressed teenagers and children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder did not really need access to medical marijuana.

“What these vulnerable kids truly need and deserve is extra loving care and emotional support,” he said.

Atienza added that illegal drug traffickers might even use medical marijuana as cover to boost the stimulant’s recreational use.

He also said marijuana is a gateway drug used to entice students before they are introduced to more potent drugs like shabu (crystal meth).

In pushing for access to medical marijuana, Albano cited studies showing it could be used to control epileptic seizures, pain management in multiple sclerosis and arthritis, treatment of symptoms associated with HIV-AIDS and palliative care in end-stage cancer.

Clinical trials also showed the potential medical effects in cancer prevention, anxiety management, slowdown of the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, and control of muscle spasms and tremors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marijuana is currently a prohibited substance under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.