Sandigan orders PLM execs’ arrest over van purchase

The Sandiganbayan has ordered the arrest of five former officials of the state-run Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM), as it found sufficient basis to proceed with their graft trial for the purchase of the P1.11-million van without public bidding in 2006.

The court’s Special Fourth Division directed the issuance of arrest warrants against former PLM president Benjamin Tayabas, acting president Jose Roy III, college dean Domingo Nuñez, college vice-president Virginia Santos, and bids and awards committee member Justina Bontuyan.

In a 16-page resolution dated October 2, the Sandiganbayan denied several pleadings seeking to throw out the case and affirmed there was probable cause to try the accused for one count of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court said the prosecution was able to lay out allegations that would constitute graft if ever these were proven in a full-blown trial.

These include the allegation that the Hyundai Starex GRX CRDi 10-Str. unit was purchased without public bidding, and that the PLM officials gave unwarranted benefit to Hyundai Quezon Avenue, Inc., and deprived the university of the chance to get the most favorable deal possible.

Tayabas tried to question the Ombudsman’s finding of probable cause, and said that his action was in good faith and he had conducted due diligence in the transaction. However, the Sandiganbayan said this was a matter that is properly addressed at the trial stage.

Defendants who have posted bail before were vice-president for finance and planning Angelita Solis, budget officer Cecilia Calma, financial management officer Angeles C. Ramos, Office of the University Legal Counsel officer-in-charge Lawrence P. Villanueva, and bids and awards committee members Eloisa Macalinao, Alfredo Ferrer Jr., Felix Aspiras, Alberto dela Cruz. /kga