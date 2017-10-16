Senators call for speedy Marawi rehab after siege leaders’ deaths

Senators on Wednesday lauded the combined efforts of the military and police in Marawi City, as the end of the months-long siege draws closer with the death of terrorists Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute.

But after the neutralization of the top terror leaders, the senators highlighted the need for the government to speed up the rehabilitation of the war-torn city in Lanao del Sur.

Former soldiers Senator Gringo Honasan and Antonio Trillanes IV were among the senators who first commended the government troops for the death of the siege leaders.

“I commend the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) for neutralizing the Maute leaders, Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute. Hopefully, this also signifies the end of the major hostilities of the siege. This decisive victory is a fitting honor to our soldiers, both fallen and living, who bravely fought in this campaign,” Trillanes said.

Honasan said the government should now focus on the “more difficult part,” which was rebuilding the city.

But he also offered a long-term solution to fight terrorism, insurgency, secession, injustice and oppression and deeper forms of violence. “We need good government delivery of basic services food clothing shelter education health to begin with,” he said.

Senate Majority leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III also said: “Let’s start reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi ASAP.”

Senator Migz Zubiri, meanwhile, lauded everyone involved in military-police operations in Marawi, including the civilian intelligence assets.

“What took the combined Allied and Russian forces three years to take over Mosul in Iraq, it only took our brave and gallant Soldiers five months to retake Marawi City from the extremist terrorists,” Zubiri said.

“Along with all our countrymen, we will support projects for the reign of peace, stability and development in the areas impacted by the Marawi conflict,” he said.

“I applaud our brave men and women in uniform for eliminating the terrorist masterminds primarily responsible for the carnage and devastation in Marawi over the past few months. I hope that this assault will be the finishing blow that brings the war in Marawi to a definitive end. My prayers go out to our courageous soldiers still on the ground in the city. I hope they will all be able to get home safe,” Senator Win Gatchalian said.

Once peace and order is restored in the city, Gatchalian said the government can “finally begin in earnest the next battle: the fight to build Marawi back better than it ever was before.”

“This is a challenge we have already begun preparing for, but we now need to double our efforts to immediately jumpstart the local economy and restore the livelihood of Marawi residents once the conflict has come to an end,” he said.

Senator Sonny Angara noted that troops’ accomplishment came with a heavy price, with than a hundred soldiers who died and scores of civilians killed, wounded, and displaced, their homes and livelihood destroyed as a result of the clashes.

“We are certain that the senseless violence in Marawi is almost over,” Angara said.

The task of rebuilding Marawi now becomes the lawmakers’ “urgent responsibility going forward.”

“We must do whatever it takes for the people of Marawi to safely return to their city the soonest possible time and for vital infrastructure to be restored. Only then can we bring justice to a city and its people whose hearts will bear the scars of grief for a long time,” Angara said.

Senator Francis Pangilinan also lauded the new development, as well as the sacrifices made by the soldiers in fighting for Marawi’s freedom.

“Isa itong mahalagang development. Malaking bagay ito dahil mahigit 100 daan ang nalalagasan sa ating mga sundalo dahil sa mga terorista na ito. Kahit paano ang naging mabigat na sakripisyo ng ating mga sundalo ay nauwi sa pagsupil at pagpatay sa mga lider ng kaaway,” Pangilinan said.

Senator JV Ejercito also honored the soldiers who died in action.

“Let us honor and forget not our fallen soldiers. Huwag nating sayangin ang ibinuwis nilang buhay sa pamamagitan ng ating patuloy na mahigpit na pagkakaisa para sa kapayapaan,” he said.

Ejercito also urged the government to learn the lessons from the conflict by “strengthening intelligence and counter-terrorism initiatives.” /je

